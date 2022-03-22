DES MOINES, Iowa — A developer is trying to build a new 15-unit townhome complex along Fleur Drive in Des Moines but has just a sliver of land to build it on.

That’s upsetting some neighbors and they’re feeling like they aren’t getting enough support from the Des Moines City Council. Last night the council voted to continue to move the project along.

This new project will be called Oaks on Fleur. It is located on the northwest corner of Fleur and Willowmere drives. The planned 1,750 square-foot townhomes would have three bedrooms and three bathrooms and be priced between $400,000 and $500,000 each

“I’m getting right back into the type of neighborhoods that we lived in Boston. It was the reason we moved away from Boston. We wanted to be back in a neighborhood, in a place that is Des Moines. A Des Moines that everybody loves. And what you’re doing is forcing big city back on us,” neighbor Paula Noonan said.

Some residents in the area are not against development but are against rezoning the area.

Around 300 neighbors have signed a petition opposing the rezoning.