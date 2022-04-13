MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa – Strong winds Tuesday night worked against crews trying to put out a fire at the Metro East Landfill, but then the rain came in to help.

The fire was discovered around 8:30 p.m. at the landfill south of Mitchellville. Leslie Irlbeck, Deputy Director of Metro Waste Authority, tells WHO 13 its crew of about a dozen began efforts to put out the fire, and then the Runnells Fire Department was called in to assist.

Windy conditions made battling the flames difficult, but Irlbeck says the rain overnight was welcome and did help tamp down the flames. The fire was out by around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.