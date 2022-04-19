DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters are on the scene of a large brush fire at a cemetery on the east side of Des Moines.

Fire crews were called out to Laurel Hill Cemetery at 3601 E. Court Avenue around 5:14 a.m. Tuesday, according to Captain Chris Clement with the Des Moines Fire Department.

Fire officials on the scene tell WHO 13 that the fire is a challenge to fight because there aren’t nearby water hydrants. They’ve had to truck in water to fight the flames.

Fire at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines on April 19, 2022. (WHO 13)

The brush piles are located on the top of a hill, which is also causing some issues for firefighters.

Crews are expected to be on the scene for several hours to make sure they get all the flames out and any hot spots are taken care of.

