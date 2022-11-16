WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Dozens of families were displaced from their homes Tuesday night after a condo complex caught fire.

Firefighters were called to the Stoneridge Condos at 1100 50th Street around 5:30 p.m. The first crew on the scene immediately called for additional help.

Smoke was pouring from the building when firefighters arrived, and they immediately evacuated the building. No injuries were reported.

The West Des Moines Fire Department said the fire started in a first-floor condo and burned to the third floor. Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to the roof.

All of the residents were moved to the condo clubhouse to keep warm. The Red Cross assisted them in finding shelter for the night.

The call for backup was also in part because of the cold. The increased number of firefighters allowed crews to cycle in and out to keep warm.