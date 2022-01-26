Morning fire displaces residents at mobile home park; no injuries reported

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – An early morning fire in northeast Des Moines has left residents of some mobile homes displaced.

A 911 call came in about a fire at 809 Broadway at 2:21 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies first arrived at the Kings Mobile Home Park and saw flames coming from one of the trailers. They confirmed all the residents and pets from the trailer had gotten out safely and evacuated nearby trailers.

Fire at Kings Mobile Home Park on January 26, 2022. (Courtesy: Saylor Township Fire Department)

The fire intensified and spread to a vehicle and another trailer. Firefighters were able to get the fire out before it spread to any other structures. The Saylor Fire Department was assisted by units from Ankeny, Bondurant, Delaware, and Johnston/Grimes.

No injuries have been reported but two cats from one residence still haven’t been found.

The Norwoodville Community Center is being used as a warming center for the residents who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.