DES MOINES, Iowa – A garage was destroyed by fire Tuesday in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

The call came in about the fire, near the intersection of MLK Jr. Pkway and Meek Ave., just before 11:00 a.m. Des Moines Fire Department officials said the detached garage was fully engulfed by flame when firefighters arrived.

Crews quickly put water on the fire and the flames were knocked down by around 11:30 a.m.

The fire also led to some power lines collapsing. MidAmerican crews were called to the scene to repair the damage.

Investigators said the garage was full of appliances and other goods that made the fire spread quickly. They are now beginning to look into what sparked the flames.