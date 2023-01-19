DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning.

Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, to a wall.

Smoke could be seen coming from an upper floor when firefighters arrived. Crews made a direct attack and quickly got the fire under control.

No one was hurt. The fire remains under investigation.