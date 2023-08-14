DES MOINES, Iowa – Multiple residents of a south-side Des Moines hotel were displaced Monday morning after a unit caught fire.

Firefighters with the Des Moines Fire Department were dispatched to the Fleur Lodge at 4817 Fleur Drive just before 1:00 a.m., said Lt. Rick Thomas with DMFD. When they arrived, they saw flames shooting out of a second-story unit.

A resident of the hotel, Leon Donnell Smith, provided WHO 13 with video he took of the flames.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze quickly and the fire damage was contained to the original unit. The unit below did sustain water damage.

Lt. Thomas said alternative housing is being arranged for the residents living in the section of the hotel where the fire was because power has been shut off in that area. He did not have a number for how many residents are out of their units because of the issue.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.