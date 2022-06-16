Still from video of a shooting at a carnival outside Valley West Mall Wednesday night. (Courtesy: Alexis Fineran)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are releasing more details about a shooting at a carnival outside Valley West Mall Wednesday night and say more security will be provided for the rest of the event.

Police said an officer who was working the event was able to deescalate a large fight that happened around 9:12 p.m., according to the West Des Moines Police Department. One juvenile male was charged with assault and interference with official acts in connection with that fight.

More officers were called to the scene because the crowd was so large, with more than 1,000 people in attendance.

Another large fight happened around 9:34 p.m. and that’s when shots were fired by an unknown person. Police say no one was injured by gunfire, but a juvenile male was hurt in the second fight and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A search of the area briefly shut down westbound traffic on I-235 as officers from Clive and Windsor Heights helped look for suspects. A K9 team was also used. A handgun believed to be used in the shooting was recovered during the search.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved.

The department is working with the carnival to provide more police staffing for the duration of the event, which runs through June 19th.

If you have any information about the shooting you’re asked to contact the West Des Moines Police Department at 515-223-3399.