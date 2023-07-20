DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple arrest and search warrants were executed early Thursday morning in Des Moines and other Iowa communities as part of a federal drug and weapons investigation.

The case originated with the Des Moines Police Department, Sgt. Paul Parizek, Public Information Officer for the DMPD confirmed to WHO 13.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa said the search warrants were executed at the following locations:

900 block of Creston Avenue, Des Moines

1200 block of 23rd Street, Des Moines

200 block of East Caulder Circle, Des Moines

400 block of East Thornton Avenue, Des Moines

2500 block of East Sheridan Avenue, Des Moines

1500 block of South 50th Street, West Des Moines

9000 block of Burkwood Drive, West Des Moines

15000 block of Boston Parkway, Clive

Sgt. Parizek said DMPD will not be able to talk about the details of the case until those arrested have made their preliminary court appearances on Friday.

The agencies that had personnel involved in executing the search warrants are: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Des Moines Police Department, United States Postal Inspection Service, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE), Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, Iowa State Patrol SWAT, United States Marshals Service, Clive Police Department, West Des Moines Police Department, Ames Police Department, Altoona Police Department, Mid-Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Suburban Emergency Response Team (SERT), and Metro Special Tactics and Response (STAR).

This is a developing story and WHO 13 will share more information as it becomes available.