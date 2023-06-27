DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has applied for federal grants that would fund the construction of electric vehicle charging stations on behalf of 10 metro cities.

Dylan Mullenix, the Interim Executive Director of the Des Moines Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, said that adding the electric vehicle stations will help metro cities keep up with the growing number of people switching to electric cars.

“The more charging stations we can have throughout the metro area, any popular destinations, origins of destinations, work and home…that sort of thing that will help us and help the public adopt electric vehicles a little more rapidly,” Mullenix said.

Mullenix also said that having more electric vehicle charging stations will lower range anxiety.

“Just like we have gas stations on every corner we need to start having electric charging stations throughout the metro as well so that we can stave off some of the range anxiety that some people have with electric vehicles, where they’re concerned they may not be able to get their whole trip done,” Mullenix said.

The grants are part of a five-year program. The first electric charging stations to be built will be on public lands like public parks and at city halls. They will also be type two chargers which charge at a slower rate than type three superchargers, about 10% an hour.