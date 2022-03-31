DES MOINES, Iowa — Kacper Malinowski is a proud native of Poland, and the foreign exchange student knew he had to do something when Ukrainians started seeking refuge in his home country.

“I believe 2 million Ukrainians crossed the border within the last month,” said Malinowski, who now attends Hoover High School in Des Moines. “Of course, I just want to help with the crisis and the situation in any way I can from the other side of the world.”

After three weeks of planning, Malinowski’s fundraiser for Ukrainians in Poland takes place at Hoover High School this weekend. Friday’s events feature a three-on-three basketball tournament, while Saturday’s festivities include a concert and a Q&A session with Ukrainian students within Des Moines Public Schools.

“I’m connecting my world of Poland with the amazing attitude of the Hoover Huskies who are willing to help and donate,” Malinowski said.

Hoover administrators are in support of the fundraiser, but they say the idea and planning lied solely with Malinowski and his friends.

“It’s our students that are doing everything they possibly can to be great role models and great people of this world,” said Hoover High School assistant principal Boston Freilinger.

All of the money raised within the two-day fundraiser will go to the United Nations Association of Poland, which will then distribute the proceeds to people from Ukraine who crossed the western border.

“I really want the Ukrainians to feel welcome in my country, but I also want to give them particular help as they are forced to run away for peace,” Malinowski said.

The schedule of events, which all take place at Hoover High School, is below:

3-on-3 basketball tournament between Des Moines Public Schools students, Friday at 4 p.m. ($15 to register teams, $2 admission)

Game between Hoover’s boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams: Friday at 7 p.m.

Free screening of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Poetry performances: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ($4 admission)

Concert featuring Hoover’s Honors Orchestra: Saturday at 4 p.m. ($5 admission)

Free Q&A panel with Ukrainian students in Iowa: Saturday at 5:30 p.m.