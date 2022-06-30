DES MOINES, Iowa – An elderly woman was seriously injured in an accident on an exit ramp of I-235 Thursday morning.

It happened at 5:05 a.m. on the westbound exit ramp to 3rd Street and 7th Street north. It was a one-vehicle accident and the driver suffered serious injuries, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Her current condition is not known.

The exit ramp was closed for a few hours while police investigated and the accident was cleared up. It has since re-opened.