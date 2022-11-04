DES MOINES, Iowa — Though Election Day is only four days away, there’s still time for Iowans to vote early.

In Polk County, people can vote at the Elections Office in downtown Des Moines on Friday, Saturday, and Monday. Voting Friday and Monday runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

At Polk County satellite locations, people can vote from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The county has set up satellite locations at public libraries in Altoona, Ankeny, Johnston, Urbandale, and West Des Moines.

Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald said there are fewer satellite locations this year due to changes in Iowa law. However, that hasn’t stopped people from showing up to vote.

“Having something local for them has always been helpful,” he said. “In the past, we’ve done 15, all over the county, equalized areas. This year we’ve been unable to do that. Some areas didn’t petition for satellites so we’re going with what we’ve had. We’ve had a very successful satellite season so far.”

Fitzgerald added any Polk County voter can vote at any satellite location within the county.

He also said people who have mail-in ballots should return them using the drop box outside the county elections office. They must be returned by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday when polls close. It may be too late for absentee ballots to arrive on time if voters haven’t put them in the mail yet.