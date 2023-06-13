DES MOINES, Iowa — After decades of neglect, the Highland Apartment building at Sixth and Euclid has been the center of attention. But the council was ready to decide its fate Monday night.

Those who wished to save the building made a final plea for more time to work on a redevelopment proposal. But even those on the council sympathetic to their cause said it’s simply too late.

“If somebody had fixed that roof 10, 15, 30 years ago,” said councilwoman, Connie Boesen, “we wouldn’t be here today.”

The vote went in favor of moving ahead with demolition and a redevelopment plan that makes Highland Park neighbors happy.

“This building has been holding us back,” said Highland Park property owner, Bill Wheeler. “And I’m afraid (it) needs to go away to let our revitalization continue.”

Historic preservationist, Tanya Keith, had been hoping to redevelop the old building. Though she was told by the council that her efforts were simply too late, she said she’d been inspired by much of the positive feedback her efforts had received.

“There are, I think, seven other buildings on the most endangered list,” Keith said. “We lost this battle but we look forward to fighting the next battle to save the other six buildings.”

Yet another meeting without Ward One councilwoman, Indira Sheumaker. It’s now been nearly 100 days since she attended a meeting or spoke with anyone else on the council. She was elected to represent nearly 50,000 residents in Des Moines’ northwest quarter but has been absent for two long stretches since taking office in January of last year.

Sheumaker wasn’t there for the vote on the former Days Inn motel on Merle Hay. It’s in her ward. Without her, the council approved $1 million in forgivable loans to Anawim Housing — which plans to turn it into 40, one-bedroom apartments for the homeless.

“There will also be rooms for staff to live there, on-site,” said councilman-at-large, Carl Voss, who’s had to help cover for Sheumaker’s unexplained absence.

And finally, movement on the Kaleidoscope Building downtown. The council approved the developer’s plan to take it down and start work on a 33-story apartment building.

The council is cautiously optimistic.

“Even if that project doesn’t go through,” said Councilman Joe Gatto, “at least we’ll have a cleared site to market it.”

The developer is still pulling financing together, but demolition work could begin as soon as July.