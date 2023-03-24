DES MOINES, Iowa – An annual event connecting book lovers with the people who create them is happening this weekend in downtown Des Moines.

The DSM Book Festival returns to Capital Square on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Nationally acclaimed authors will talk about their work and inspirations. One of the headlining authors featured this year is Chris Bohjalian, who wrote “The Flight Attendant,” and “The Lioness.”

Workshops for budding authors are also part of the festival as well as book club-style discussions, live music, a Kids’ Zone, and food and drink.

You can find out more about the festival and the schedule here.