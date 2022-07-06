DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The force of the collision flipped the SUV on its side and onto the south sidewalk. The drivers of each vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Grand Avenue was closed for over an hour while police investigated and cleared the accident.