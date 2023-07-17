WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a driver who died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on I-80 in West Des Moines.

The crash happened around 9:32 a.m. in the 7400 block of the interstate at the Jordan Creek Bridge, according to the West Des Moines Police Department. Police said it appeared the driver, 37-year-old Thomas Davis of Des Moines, was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when his vehicle left the roadway and struck the bridge.

Davis was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police don’t believe any other vehicles were involved but the investigation is continuing.