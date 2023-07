WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A person is dead after a single-car crash on Interstate 80 Saturday morning.

According to the West Des Moines Police Department, a driver lost control of his car near the Jordan Creek Parkway exit at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They crashed into the overpass bridge and did not survive.

Police believe the driver was speeding before they crashed.

Authorities have not publicly identified the driver.