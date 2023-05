DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are searching for the driver who slammed into a South Side Des Moines icon this weekend.

A driver crashed into Scornovacca’s Bakery on Southwest 9th Street at about 4 p.m. Friday. The crash shattered the bakery’s front window and damaged the corner of the building.

Police believe the driver ran away after the crash, but left their gun behind.

Scornovacca’s Bakery opened on Southwest 9th Street in 2020, an expansion of the historic Scornovacca’s Ristorante.