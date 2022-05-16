DES MOINES – The home of the Drake Bulldogs is getting an upgrade. Drake University’s Knapp Center has major renovations planned and construction will start June 1st, lasting through mid-September.

The renovations will include adding more seating to the lower level of the arena to create a “bowl,” a new sports medicine area, an expanded and remodeled concessions lounge, and new luxury seating areas.

The Knapp Center hasn’t had many updates since it opened 30 years ago. These new renovations will update the arena to the level of other sports venues in the metro.

Brian Hardin, Drakes Director of Athletics, said that the renovations will help attract more fans.

“The Knapp Center has been a great home to us for the last 30 years and it just needed a little bit of some upgrades and improvements,” Hardin said. “Creating ways to have new premium seating options, trying to be able to provide some amenities to our fans, to bring some attractions from a seating standpoint that could attract some more casual fans.”

To learn more about the renovations Drake has planned for the Knapp Center check out their website.