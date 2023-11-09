DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University’s history can be traced back to 1881 and now a local artist is bringing some of its iconic looks to a storefront with a fresh set of gear for gameday.

On Thursday, Bozz Prints unveiled nearly two dozen pieces in a unique collaboration with the private university in Des Moines. The shop’s owner, John Bosley, joined the Today in Iowa team for an exclusive unveiling of the shirts and artwork designed with Drake University.

Bosley discussed the importance of the university collaborating with someone local and not just a national company like Adidas, Nike, or Fanatics. You can purchase the gear which spans from athletics and academics to Griff the Bulldog mascot and Drake Relays by going to the Bozz Prints website.