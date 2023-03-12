DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake basketball is officially the top dog of the Missouri Valley Conference. Both the men and women are going to the NCAA tournament after winning their respective conference tournaments.

The Bulldog women beat Belmont 89-71 for the MVC championship in the Quad Cities on Sunday. Their win means that the Drake, Iowa, and Iowa State women all won their conference tournaments.

Several Drake alumni watched the win at the Ducktail Lounge in Clive. They say the twin titles of the men’s and women’s teams made this a season to remember.

“There’s great talent, there’s exciting games, there’s no reason why you can’t jump on the Bulldog bandwagon,” said Drake alum Holly Dierks. “You can be an Iowa or Iowa State fan, but you can also be a Bulldog fan if you live in Des Moines.”

The Drake men beat Bradley 77-51 to conquer Arch Madness last Sunday.

The Drake men and women are both 12-seeds in their respective NCAA tournaments. The men will take on Miami (FL) in Albany, New York on Friday. The women face Louisville in Austin, Texas on Saturday.