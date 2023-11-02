DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans for this year’s Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market have been revealed and shoppers won’t have to brave the cold to pick up produce and holiday favorites.

The three-day Winter Market is being held indoors at Hy-Vee Hall and runs Friday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 19. Nearly 150 vendors are already signed up to offer marketgoers a wide variety of items like handmade gifts, late-season produce, and baked goods.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors of all ages to The Winter Market to partake in this fun holiday opportunity,” said Megan Renkel, Downtown Farmers’ Market Manager. “The Winter Market will give attendees the opportunity to do their holiday shopping for gifts and gatherings while supporting local businesses from all over the state.”

The Winter Market is free. The hours of operation are:

Friday, Nov. 17 — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn more about the market vendors here.