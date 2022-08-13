DES MOINES, Iowa — EMC Insurance hoped to have a new downtown park rise from the ashes of the Younkers Building site by this summer, but the public will have to wait another year for the transformation.

EMC spokesperson Sarah Buckley confirmed in an email to WHO 13 the park on 7th and Walnut is now anticipated to open in the spring of 2023. Buckley said the primary reasons for the delay are supply chain issues and a “slight reworking of plans.”

While the park will not be complete until at least next spring, the company hopes to finish construction on both Walnut Street and the new skywalks by the end of the year. Buckley told WHO that work is “ramping up at the site.”

The company first announced its intention to build a park at the Younkers site last July. In a release at the time, EMC said plans for the future park include courts, seats, flower beds, and public artwork.