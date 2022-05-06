DES MOINES – The 2022 season of the Downtown Farmers’ Market is starting Saturday, May 7th. This is the first market since 2019 that will have no pandemic restrictions.

Around 40,000 people are expected to attend the market’s opening day and there will be almost 300 local vendors for them to shop from.

Megan Renkel, the Des Moines Farmers’ Market’s Manager, said that there are also lots of new vendors coming to the market this year.

“We have almost 40 new vendors so those are vendors that have never been to our market before,” Renkel said. “We are really trying to focus on it being a farmers market so out of those 40 new vendors 15 of those are farmers.”

Many vendors are participating in their first or second farmers’ market since the pandemic began. The 2022 season will offer them the chance to experience what the Des Moines Farmers’ Market can really be.

“We actually would have been vendors in 2020 but because of COVID you know things shifted,” Jenny Quiner, the owner of Dog Patch Urban Gardens which will be a local farm vendor at the market, said. “So we’ve just been so excited to be a part of that market and are proud of what Des Moines has created for local farmers and makers and bakers and others as well.”

The market begins at 7:00 a.m. and goes until noon. From now until October, every Saturday Iowans will be able to visit the Downtown Farmers’ Market.