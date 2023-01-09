DES MOINES, Iowa — School got off to a slow start within the Des Moines Public School District Monday morning. Most internet access was shut down throughout the district.

Details were sent out early Monday morning in a letter sent out to DMPS district families.

“Des Moines Public Schools preemptively took the school district’s internet and network services offline this morning in response to unusual activity on the network. At this time, the matter is being investigated by our IT staff and consultants. Access to the internet, WiFi, and various networked systems, at school buildings and district offices, will be either offline or intermittent throughout the day. Telephone service is working. We apologize for any inconvenience. An update will be provided later today.” Des Moines Public School District

