DES MOINES, Iowa – Police were able to make swift progress in the investigation into a shooting outside East High School Monday afternoon that resulted in the death of one teen and serious injuries for two others.

The Des Moines Police Department announced Tuesday morning that six teens have been arrested and charged as adults with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the shooting. A 15-year-old boy, the target of the shooting, died. His name has not been released but police say he was not a student at East. Two students at East, a 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old female, both initially suffered critical injuries in the shooting. The 16-year-old is now listed in serious condition.

While police haven’t released a motive for the shooting, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says there were gang members involved in the shooting.

The shooting has police talking again about a worrying trend of gun violence committed by young people in Des Moines.

“With all of these suspects under the age of 18 guns shouldn’t even be part of the conversation. There should not have been guns involved. And that’s another piece of that big picture that we have to look at is, why are kids going to the gun when they need to solve a dispute or they’ve got some sort of conflict in their life that they think this is the answer?,” said Sgt. Parizek.

While this shooting took place outside East High School, but still on the property, Sgt. Parizek said because of the circumstances – it could have happened anywhere.

“You know this happened at 2:48 in the afternoon on a school campus, but it could have just as easily happened at 2:48 in the morning in somebody’s front yard. These suspects were bound and determined to commit this crime and this just happens to be where they found the victim.”

Parizek praised the school’s lockdown response to the shooting, “So, the school did an outstanding job of swiftly locking that building down and all the students that were in there and the staff were safe. That helped us manage the scene outside to make sure that everybody on the outside of that building was safe and secure and then helped us move that investigation along.”