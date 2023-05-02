DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase that ended with a crash into a yard in the Lower Beaver neighborhood.

Lonnie Williams

The pursuit began around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday near 34th St. and Douglas Ave., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. An officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a registration violation, but the driver took off.

A short chase ensued, and the vehicle wrecked in the yard of a home in the 3800 block of Lindlavista Way. The driver, later identified as 49-year-old Lonnie Williams, fled from the vehicle and tried to run from police. Officers were able to catch him and he was taken into custody.

Sgt. Parizek said police found marijuana, methamphetamine, crack, oxycodone, and ecstasy in his possession. A gun and a large sum of cash were also located.

Williams is being held in the Polk County Jail on several drug charges as well as eluding and control of a firearm by a felon.