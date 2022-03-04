DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say the victim of a shooting last night on Des Moines’ east side has died.

Emergency responders were called to the 900 block of Walker Street around 8:49 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting, according to the Des Moines Police Department. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old male suffering from a gunshot injury.

The man was transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

Police say they’re speaking with witnesses and examining evidence but have not announced any information about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

The is the third homicide of 2022 in the city of Des Moines.