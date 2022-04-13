DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month.

The assault happened on April 2nd, just after 2:00 a.m. at a convenience store on Des Moines’ east side, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The victim, a 48-year-old man, says he was violently assaulted in an unprovoked attack. The three men approached him in the bathroom, displayed a gun and beat him.

Images of the three suspects and the vehicle in which they fled the scene have been released by police.

If you know who the suspects are, you can contact Des Moines Police at 515-237-1468 or an anonymous tip can be made to CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.