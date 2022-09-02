DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle and driver investigators say ran over a pedestrian Thursday night on Des Moines’ south side.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. in a parking lot in the 4800 block of SW 9th Street, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The victim, a 57-year-old man, was critically injured in the incident and remains hospitalized.

Police have released an image of the vehicle they say hit the man. It is believed to be a blue-colored 2000s Buick with damage to the front-end area.

If you have any information about the vehicle or the driver, you can call in tips to the police at 515-237-1554 or through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.