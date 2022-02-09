DES MOINES, Iowa – A West Des Moines man has been arrested after police say he crashed his car into a southside Des Moines apartment building while allegedly high on narcotics late Tuesday night.

Nolan Hamilton, 23, called 911 around 11:12 p.m. saying he’d taken a corner too fast and struck an apartment building at 920 Leach Avenue, according to a criminal complaint in the case.

Police say the impact of the crash severed a gas line and the building had to be evacuated. No one inside was hurt and once a repair was made by MidAmerican Energy, residents were allowed back inside.

Hamilton was transported to a local hospital, where an officer observed he had slurred speech and was lethargic. He also exhibited other signs of being under the influence of narcotics. He refused all field sobriety tests, telling the officer he did not want to incriminate himself.

Items commonly used to smoke narcotics were located in Hamilton’s backpack. Also found was Narcan, a medication used to revive individuals who have overdosed on narcotics.

Hamilton is charged with operating while intoxicated, failure to maintain control, and operating without registration. He was booked into the Polk County Jail after being released from the hospital.

