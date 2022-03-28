DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after they were called to a bar next to the Iowa State Fairgrounds early Monday morning on a report of shots fired.

Police officers heard gunfire in the area around 1:00 a.m. at the same time as multiple 911 calls came in about a female shooting a gun outside the Maingate Bar at 2956 E. Grand Avenue.

Police say there are no known injuries from the incident and the suspect fled prior to police officers arriving.

No other information was released.