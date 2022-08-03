DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that started in Des Moines and ended with a PIT maneuver in Ankeny landed a Huxley couple in jail early Wednesday after police discovered their two small children had been along for the ride.

The pursuit began around 1:05 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a Mazda CX7 that was speeding excessively near Hubbell Ave. and Lyon St., said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The chase moved on to northbound I-235 and police said the driver was observed tossing bottles of alcohol from the window.

The chase reached speeds of 85 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit was 55.

In Ankeny, the car exited at Corporate Woods Drive and police performed a PIT maneuver, which ended the chase. The couple’s two children, a two-year-old and a five-year-old were discovered in the back seat of the car. Sgt. Parizek said no one was injured.

Court documents said the driver of the car, 34-year-old Joshua Frillman, admitted to officers that he was intoxicated and had also been smoking marijuana while driving. He refused sobriety testing and BAC testing. He is charged with eluding, two counts of neglect of a dependant person, OWI, possession of a controlled substance, and driving with a suspended license along with traffic charges.

Alisha Frillman, 31, was charged with two counts of neglect of a dependant person and possession of marijuana. She admitted she had been smoking marijuana around the children, according to court documents.

The couple is being held in the Polk County Jail.