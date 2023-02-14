DES MOINES, Iowa- The Des Moines Area Religious Council, and the Food Bank of Iowa have announced a new agreement to work together to battle food insecurity in the Des Moines metro area.

A few months back some food supplies intended for those in need were interrupted due to a disagreement between the two organizations.

The Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines, and United Way of Central Iowa brought in Scott Raecker, Executive Director of the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University in Des Moines. He was joined by food insecurity expert Jordan Vernoy, of See What I Mean Consulting in Cedar Falls.

A series of facilitated discussions were begun with Michelle Book, CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa, and Matt Unger, CEO of DMARC. The goal was to seek aligned solutions to better provide food for those in need.

After the formal structured discussions began, Book and Unger met one of one to work through many details of how to provide the service to everyone in need.

Food Bank of Iowa ( FBOI) and DMARC have a new agreement providing for an equitable distribution of retail food rescue across the DMARC network.

The DMARC Southside Food Pantry, located at DMARC headquarters will become an FBOI partner.

Nine pantries not currently served by FBOI under new agreements proposed have been invited to reapply for membership, according to a news release issued jointly.

“The Food Bank of Iowa and DMARC have demonstrated exceptional leadership to resolve the immediate issues, with a renewed commitment to work well together to address the ongoing challenges of food insecurity in the region,” said Raecker.

“Equitably serving Iowans facing food insecurity is at the core of every decision we make at the Food Bank of Iowa,” said Book. “I am grateful that during these times of extraordinary need, we can agree that providing a monthly three-day supply of food is the least we can do to serve our neighbors facing hunger.”

“I thank the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines and the United Way of Central Iowa for providing the opportunity for real conversations about how we can unite to provide for our neighbors in need,” said Unger. “I also thank Michelle (Book) for her willingness to engage in this process, and the candor involved in working toward solutions.”

At a news conference Tuesday morning, all parties involved said they have only begun the process of improving service to those in need. Now they have some agreements and pledged to communicate about any problems which may arise.