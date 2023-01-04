DES MOINES, Iowa – A Waukee man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating a woman so badly with a hammer that she’ll be permanently disfigured.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on East Dunham Avenue in Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The victim arrived at her home after work around 3:45 p.m. and found 40-year-old Brian Huckfeldt in her bedroom.

Police said the two knew each other and a criminal complaint filed in the case stated the victim told Huckfeldt not to come back to her property two days prior, following a separate incident.

The complaint said the victim and Huckfeldt argued and that’s when Huckfeldt began striking the victim in the head and legs with a hammer. He allegedly hit her with the hammer at least 10 times, causing lacerations, bruising, and swelling. The victim told police that during the assault Huckfeldt said, “The only reason I came here today is cuz[sic] im[sic] going to kill you.”

The criminal complaint said the attack caused permanent disfigurement of the victim.

Sgt. Parizek said while the victim was being transported to the hospital, medics spotted Huckfeldt near SW 5th and MLK Pkway. Officers found him at the HyVee on Court Avenue. Pepper spray was used to take Huckfeldt into custody because he was uncooperative and still armed with the hammer.

Huckfeldt is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of attempted murder, willful injury, first-degree burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also facing a charge of violating a no-contact order in a separate case from 2022.