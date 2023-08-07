DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is being held in the Polk County Jail after allegedly stabbing a man early Monday morning.

Latoya Burton

It happened in the 4900 block of Ingersoll Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said the victim was allowing Latoya Burton, 40, to stay with him for the past week. The two argued after the victim told Burton she needed to leave and she allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen.

Sgt. Parizek said Burton fled the scene when police were called but she was located nearby and arrested.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was treated and released.

Burton is charged with willful injury-causing bodily injury, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She had an outstanding warrant for first-degree theft in a separate case.