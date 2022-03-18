DES MOINES — This winter the city of Des Moines used only $1.2 million of its $3 million budget for snow removal. The remaining money will be spent to repair potholes among other projects.

“Early and mid-March is usually when the roads erupt with potholes all over town. We’ve been able to keep up and stay on top of a lot of those by running teams up and down our snow routes doing pothole patching instead of snow plowing,” said Jonathan Gano, the Director of Public works for Des Moines.

Gano says that the reason the city saved so much on snow removal this year was due to how the snow fell. Des Moines received around 30 inches of snow. That is slightly less than average, but the majority of it was from only a few storms.

“All of the usage of materials and resources were dramatically lower because we had just a few snowstorms and they were all four, five, six, fourteen inches of snow,” said Gano.

Whenever there are more than 2 inches of snow the city’s entire snow removal fleet goes to work which has 200 workers. Because there were fewer storms the city did not have to utilize snow removal services as often saving them money.

The savings will also continue into next year as the city has leftover resources like road salt and fuel for snowplows from this winter.