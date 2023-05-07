DES MOINES, Iowa — Temperatures in Des Moines are expected to reach the 80s throughout this week, so the city decided to activate a relief from the heat before Memorial Day.

Des Moines’ 14 splash pads are now flowing again. That includes the Dan & Mary Kelly Spray ground at Greenwood Park, which was packed with children Sunday afternoon.

“I like to be in the triangle with all of the sprayers,” said Isaiah Ketelsen, a child who enjoyed the spray ground this weekend. “I just like to sit inside and meditate.”

“It’s fun,” said Madison Beavers, a friend of Ketelsen’s. “You don’t get scared, but you wait and say, ‘When’s the water going to come back up?'”

While Des Moines’ splash pads are back on, the city’s pools and aquatic centers are not scheduled to open until later this month.