Des Moines to host first Red Bull Soapbox race in June

DES MOINES, Iowa — An event that you may want to add to your to-do list this summer has been announced — the Red Bull Soapbox Race.

The event will take place in Des Moines on Walnut St. near the Capitol on June 18. It is described as “one of the world’s wildest downhill races.”

For those who participate, their soapbox should be an extension of the team, decorated wild, crazy and definitely not ordinary.

The course is lined with bales of hay to create a soft landing for crashes because there are many obstacles along the way.

The CEO of Catch Des Moines, Greg Edwards said that since the event was announced, the community interest has been great.

The event will be free and open to the public but applications to race close on March 18.