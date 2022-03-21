DES MOINES, Iowa — If you want to help Des Moines’ urban forest grow, you still have about a month to place an order for the city’s Tiny Tree program.

The program handed out around 10,000 trees to residents last spring, and is currently on track to break that record this year.

There will be a choice of eight different species, including many that were not offered last year.

Residents can order up to five trees for free until April 29, and they will be ready to pick up in May.

The trees are meant to be planted on private property, but the city does work with larger landowners who want to help.

The city forester says that it is always beneficial to the community to plant new trees, but this year is an especially good time to increase the number of trees due to the large amount lost recently.

“So we had a large derecho, a catastrophic wind event throughout the state of Iowa where we got what we would call a glancing blow in Des Moines, but that still equated to thousands of truckloads of tree debris getting taken out of just the city of Des Moines. So obviously a big need to grow trees back for you know, for this generation, but also, more importantly, future generations coming after us,” said City Forester, Shane McQuillan.

The city is still looking for volunteers to help give out the trees and orders can be placed here.