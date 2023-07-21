DES MOINES, Iowa — The issue of teenagers and guns in Des Moines is back in the spotlight after a federal investigation led to 11 arrests Thursday. Some teenagers in the city want the older generation to know that guns and violence are the exception, not the norm.

Urban Dreams provides employment for teenagers across Des Moines during the summer months. Several program participants shared their thoughts about their work and how older Iowans view them.

“It can be a problem sometimes, the older people looking at the younger generation like we’re all wild and out of control, but I promise not all of us are like that,” said C’Laysia Gayton, 16. “Not all of us are hoodrats, that’s what I’ve got to say.”

“We’re helping the community and I feel like the allegations that we’re not are not right,” said Qory King, 17. “You shouldn’t say that about every single teenager.”

The year-long federal investigation focused on firearms trafficking and drug distribution, but also revealed details about gangs in Des Moines. Of the 11 suspects arrested Thursday, seven of them are teenagers.

“Some people choose to do the wrong thing, but I feel like people who do the right thing should get credit for it,” said Keonni Langford, 15. “They can see that we’re doing the right thing. Maybe not everybody is, but hopefully this helps people choose to make better decisions.”

The Urban Dreams participants spent their Friday evening working at the Rendezvous at Riverview Park. They say they’re glad to have a purpose to make their city better.

“You can’t judge somebody you don’t know,” said Muize Musa. “Some people could be doing bad stuff, but we’re out here helping the community.”

“When I wasn’t working for Urban Dreams, I would usually be at home and not doing anything,” said Sala Waldrip, 14. “They helped me get active and around.”

“I like helping out people,” said Ziyona Gross, 14. “It makes me happy and makes me feel like a great person.”

King hopes Des Moines’ teenagers find positive support from others to keep them from bad influences. He has started to mentor younger Urban Dreams participants such as Musa and Waldrip to fulfill that goal.

“I love to see these two grow,” King said about Musa and Waldrip. “I didn’t really know them when I first started working here, but now, I call them my friends. To all the teens, just do something.”