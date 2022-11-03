DES MOINES, Iowa — Athene is making sure elementary students in central Iowa stay warm this winter.

The company’s annual Coats & Boots event was held Thursday morning at McKinley Elementary School in Des Moines. Each student at the school was fitted for a new coat and winter boots.

Athene is also making sure students at three other Des Moines schools have the proper winter gear. In total, about 1,500 kids will benefit from the program this year.

Over the program’s 29-year history, it has helped more than 17,000 students in central Iowa.

“Today’s a day when you see a lot of smiles on kids’ faces, and people feel really great. And today we came in, saw these posters, people are already anticipating what they’re gonna receive today,” said Grant Kvalheim, CEO and President of Athene.

Students at Howe, Studebaker, and Cattell elementary schools are getting winter coats and boots from Athene as well.