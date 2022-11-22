DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council has given preliminary approval to a downtown skyrise apartment building project.

At its meeting Monday night, the council came to an agreement on a 33-story apartment building headed to 515 Walnut Street, where the vacant Kaleidoscope Mall sits. The project will house 360 apartment units as well as 1,400 square feet of commercial space.

While this is a preliminary ruling, the city did lay out some hopes they had for the project as it moves forward. Council member Joe Gatto expressed a desire to have an apprentice program put in place during the construction of the $133 million project.

The developers, Turrim, LLC., are seeking up to $5.7 million in incentives from the city for the project and also plan to apply for a 10-year- declining residential tax abatement.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and the project is expected to be complete by late 2025.