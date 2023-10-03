DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines is showing off its plans for a new community center and leaders are asking residents to share their opinions on the project.

The Reichardt Community Recreation Center will replace the old Grubb YMCA on the city’s north side. The $18 million project will feature a pool, fitness room, playground, basketball court, track, and gym.

Tuesday night more details on the project are being revealed and residents will get the chance to share their thoughts on the design at a public event. It’s being held in the parking lot at the Grubb YMCA at 1611 11th St. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.