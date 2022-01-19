Des Moines schools targeting teachers to fill open spots

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wednesday night, Des Moines Public Schools is holding a career fair, hoping it’ll help with some of the district’s staff shortages.

With around 20 teaching jobs still available for this school year, DMPS had planned to have this event in person but it has been switched to online. The district says that isn’t going to stop them from hiring new employees quickly.

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. To be considered for an interview, the district required applicants to submit a video of their teaching.

They are not currently offering any sign-on bonuses for teaching but the district plans to hire some as soon as a day or two after the fair, and others may be hired at a later date for the upcoming year.

DMPS is also looking within its schools, inviting subs and student teachers to continue and advance their careers.

“Because we know we still have a pool of talent who are in our classrooms right now student teachers and so we’re going to do something that is an invitation or an invitation fair for them. So they are spending the time in our schools and learning about learning with our kids and teaching our kids right now. And so we want to give them an opportunity to come on board,” said Director of Talent, Peter Le Blanc.

Registration for this event did close on January 15th but the district says it plans to have a couple more hiring fairs this semester, and they will continue to post job updates on its website and linked-in page.