DES MOINES, Iowa — Matt Smith is starting his new job as interim superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools a little early.

Tuesday night, the Des Moines School Board amended his contract, making him interim superintendent effective June 1. Smith has been with the district since 2010 when he started as North High School’s principal and has served in many other leadership roles. He became Associate Superintendent in 2018.

Superintendent Tom Ahart announced back in February he would step down despite still having a year left on his contract. He had originally planned to work through the end of June, but the Des Moines Register reports he used accrued vacation time to close out his time with the district.

Ahart will still be paid for the remainder of his contract, roughly $400,000.