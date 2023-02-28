DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s largest public school district may have to make difficult decisions after years of declining enrollment. Interim Superintendent Matt Smith said the Des Moines Public School District now faces a $12.2 million deficit, and will likely have to counter it by eliminating teaching positions.

“There is a deficit that we have to recoup, just based on the years of supplemental state aid as well as the loss of enrollment,” Smith told a crowd of mostly DMPS employees at Roosevelt High School Tuesday night. “I wish I could tell you this was the first year of this, but it’s not. We’ve been making these sorts of decisions for the last several years.”

The preliminary budget from Des Moines Public Schools would save $10 million by eliminating two percent of all teaching positions and five percent of all other staff positions.

That works out to about 50 teachers lost, going by the latest Iowa Department of Education figures reporting 2,370 full-time educators within Des Moines Public Schools.

Smith also said school consolidation is also a possibility for the 2024-2025 school year.

“There definitely is a need to have a conversation about where we might find opportunities to consolidate programming at schools to bring schools together,” Smith said. “We have several schools that are within a mile or a mile and a half of one another, so we have to talk about that.”

The district reports it shrunk by 2,284 students since the 2018-2019 school year, which they described as the equivalent of six elementary schools. Smith said the declining enrollment is not just because of families leaving the Des Moines metro.

“30 to 40 percent of students have just enrolled in a neighboring school district,” Smith said. “That’s partly due to the pandemic, and folks just not agreeing with the choices we made in going fully virtual as a school district. We lost a lot of students that way.”

Smith said he still believes in the school district, despite the deficit.

“You’re not going to find more varied opportunities than in Des Moines Public Schools,” Smith told the crowd. “Why would you leave? We need to know the answer to that, and what’s not working.”