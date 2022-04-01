DES MOINES, Iowa – Next week the Des Moines School Board will vote on whether to name the district’s current associate superintendent as its interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year.

A news release from Des Moines Public Schools Friday said Matt Smith is being recommended to fill the interim superintendent position, which will be left open after Dr. Thomas Ahart steps down at the end of June. The board is scheduled to vote on the matter at its April 5th meeting.

“Matt Smith has always shown enthusiasm for and optimism about our students, our staff and our schools,” added Teree Caldwell-Johnson, vice chair of the School Board. “As the Board begins the Superintendent search process, Matt will be a pivotal voice and advocate for DMPS.”

The board plans to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

At the end of February, Ahart and the district announced he planned to step down.